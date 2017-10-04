Miller, Wildcats will only answer 'basketball-related questions' during media day

University of Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller and a few players will be at media day Thursday, Oct. 5, but the school said they will only answer "basketball-related" questions.

UA said Miller, Allonzo Trier, and Parker Jackson-Cartwright will be available to talk about practice and the upcoming season during an event at McKale Center at 2:30 p.m.

What they won't talk about is the college basketball bribery scandal that lead to the arrest of 10 men, including a long-time Wildcats assistant coach.

The school's media day was originally set for Sept. 27, but it was postponed after assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was arrested in a national bribery scandal one day earlier.

Richardson, who is facing charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and travel act conspiracy, has been suspended by the school.

Richardson is one of 10 men accused of using bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, financial advisers, even tailors.

Miller, who has worked with Richardson for more than 10 years, remained silent about the incident until Tuesday, Oct. 3, when he released following statement:

“I was devastated to learn last week of the allegations made against Emanuel Richardson. I have expressed to both Dr. Robbins and our Athletic Director Dave Heeke that I fully support the University’s efforts to fully investigate these allegations. "As the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona, I recognize my responsibility is not only to establish a culture of success on the basketball court and in the classroom, but as important, to promote and reinforce a culture of compliance. To the best of my ability, I have worked to demonstrate this over the past 8 years and will continue to do so as we move forward.”

