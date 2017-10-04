Miller, Wildcats will only answer 'basketball-related questions' during media day

University of Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller and a few players will be at media day Thursday, Oct. 5, but the school said they will only answer "basketball-related" questions.
University of Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller broke his silence Tuesday, Oct. 3, a week after his assistant was caught up in a national bribery scandal.
Things have been pretty quiet outside of McKale, except for the separate statements released by the university and the athletics department. Friday, Sept. 29 marks the fourth day of trying to get an on camera response to the FBI investigation.
A Pima Community College football player was killed and an Arizona football player was seriously injured in a crash on Tucson's west side Thursday night.
A former University of Arizona football player accused of abusing two women has reached a plea deal.
