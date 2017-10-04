Shredding event to benefit Pima Animal Care Center

Where else can you protect your personal information, identity and help animals at the Pima Animal Care Center at the same time? How about an annual shredding event.
"Chimichanga" is a sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix who has so much love to give.
Puppies ready for adoption and Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.
It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat. Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay.
Looking for a 'fur'ever friend, then this will be good news for you. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is offering discounted adoption fess for all pit bulls and cats in October.
