Shredding event to benefit Pima Animal Care Center

Shredding event to benefit Pima Animal Care Center

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pima County) (Source: Pima County)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Where else can you protect your personal information, identity and help animals at the Pima Animal Care Center at the same time? How about an annual shredding event. 

The event, sponsored by Guaranteed Rate and Best in the Business will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Scordato's Pizzeria at 4911 North Stone Avenue. 

There is a $5 minimum donation for every box of unwanted papers that needs shredding, according to a PACC news release.  All proceeds collected will benefit PACC.  

"Mary Vierthaler and her group of business leaders are extremely kind for the work they are doing on behalf of PACC pets," Karen Hollish, PACC’s director of development and marketing, said in a recent news release.

The Best in Business Service Provider Group, comprised of 70 small businesses, organizes this annual shred event to raise money "for a worthy cause." 

To further help PACC pets, community members can also donate the following items: dog toys, such as Kongs and Nylabones; canned cat, dog, puppy and kitten food; towels and blankets without stuffing; cat toys; peanut butter; and other dog and cat treats.

For other ways to help the shelter, visit PACC’s website at pima.gov/animalcare/give

