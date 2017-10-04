Coronado National Forest offices to close for Columbus Day

All Coronado National Forest offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Columbus Day. The Sabino Canyon Visitor Center will remain open.

Offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday, Oct. 10. For more information, please contact your local Ranger District office (see below).

Coronado National Forest Ranger District Offices:

Douglas Ranger District (Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon Mountains) - (520) 364-3468.

Nogales Ranger District (Santa Rita Mountains, Madera Canyon; Atascosa Mountains; Tumacacori Mountains) - (520) 281-2296.

Safford Ranger District (Pinaleño Mountains, Mt. Graham; Galiuro Mountains) - (928) 428-4150.

Sierra Vista Ranger District (Huachuca Mountains, Miller Peak Wilderness) - (520) 378-0311.

Santa Catalina Ranger District (Mt. Lemmon, Sabino Canyon) - (520) 749-8700.

