PACC, Oro Valley to host free microchip clinic

Looking for a way to identify your pet in the event they are lost? Microchipping could be the way and Pima Animal Care Center and Oro Valley are teaming up to host a free clinic.

“Microchipping is the easiest way to keep our community pets’ safe and united with their owners,” said Adam Ricci, who oversees PACC’s Animal Protection Services division, in a recent news release. “As long as owners keep their contact information up-to-date, the microchip will always link them to their pet.”

The clinic takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at Naranja Park at 810 West Naranja Drive. Community members are encouraged to get their pet chipped (while supplies last)

PACC staff will microchip pets at the clinic on a first come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The event is made possible thanks to a generous supply of 250 microchips from AKC Reunite.

Ricci also thanked the Oro Valley Police Department, which has its own microchip scanners that their officers, auxiliary and community members can make use of if they find a lost pet.

“Their police department is very proactive in helping pets in their community,” Ricci said.

In addition to micro-chipping, this clinic will provide community members the opportunity to engage with PACC staff and learn more about some of its shelter programs including, Animal Protection Services, Pet Support Center, Licensing, Volunteer, and Foster. During the clinic, pet owners can also attend a Pet Safety Seminar, scheduled for 10 a.m. the day of, and learn useful tips on how to keep their fur babies happy and safe.

Those who don’t have furry friends or would like to make a new addition to their family will have the opportunity to adopt a PACC pet onsite. Adoption fees will vary from $0 to $50 and all pets will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and with a free or reduced vet visit.

“This clinic will be a one-stop-shop for all your pet needs,” Ricci said.

PACC encourages community members who attend this event to bring donated items for the shelter. Accepted items include linens, towels, food and toys.

For other donation options and additional information on this event, visit PACC’s website at pima.gov/animalcare.

