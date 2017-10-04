PACC, Oro Valley to host free microchip clinic

“Microchipping is the easiest way to keep our community pets’ safe and united with their owners,” said Adam Ricci, who oversees PACC’s Animal Protection Services division, in a recent news release. “As long as owners keep their contact information up-to-date, the microchip will always link them to their pet.”
“Microchipping is the easiest way to keep our community pets’ safe and united with their owners,” said Adam Ricci, who oversees PACC’s Animal Protection Services division, in a recent news release. “As long as owners keep their contact information up-to-date, the microchip will always link them to their pet.”
Where else can you protect your personal information, identity and help animals at the Pima Animal Care Center at the same time? How about an annual shredding event.
Where else can you protect your personal information, identity and help animals at the Pima Animal Care Center at the same time? How about an annual shredding event.
"Chimichanga" is a sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix who has so much love to give.
"Chimichanga" is a sweet, 2-year-old pit bull mix who has so much love to give.
Puppies ready for adoption and Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.
Puppies ready for adoption and Chase, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, took over the Tucson News Now studio for the latest Tuesday's Tail.
It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat. Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay.
It's a horrifying case of animal abuse. Chandler police are looking for a suspect who slit a dog's throat. Thankfully, the dog, named "Panda," is going to be okay.