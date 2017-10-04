One arrested in connection with homicide on Tucson's south side

A Tucson man has been arrested in connection with a homicide on the south side of town earlier this month, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Alexis Noe Medina-Luna, 21, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 3, on a charge of first-degree murder.

The TPD said Medina-Luna and a family member got into fight with Jimmain Middleton in the 3600 block of East Ellington Place on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Middleton, 25, was found in the middle of the road by the TPD. He died the next day at a local hospital.

The TPD said that same night, officers responded to a fight near a home in the 700 block of West Valencia Road.

"The fight involved Medina-Luna and an adult male family member," the TPD said in a news release. "The fight ended when the family member was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene."

The TPD said the family member was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and Medina-Luna was arrested on charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail Sunday night and released later that same evening.

During the investigation, detectives learned Medina-Luna and the family member had been in the area Middleton was located.

