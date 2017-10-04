Hometown News Release - Tucsonan newest member of the U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Airman Albert L. Silvain graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Silvain is the son of Albert L. Silvain and Melissa D. Lopez, and step-son of Julia P. Silvain, all of Tucson, AZ. He is a 2014 graduate of Desert View High School.

