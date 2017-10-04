New Tucson Sector Chief of CBP

It’s another day on the ranch for Ron Fish, a cattle rancher along the border for nearly 30 years. Fish has about 1,800 acres of land east of the City of Nogales, where most of that land backs up against the border fence.
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office took the teen into custody without incident, according to a recent tweet.
Authorities said two men are in the hospital following a crime spree on Tucson's south side that included carjackings, an armed robbery, hostage situation and officer-involved shooting.
Chief Rudolfo Karisch took over officially on August 20. He has been with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more than 31 years, coming to Arizona from Texas.
A Tucson man has been arrested in connection with a homicide on the south side of town earlier this month, city police said.
President Donald Trump's pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for disobeying a court order in an immigration case will stand after a judge on Wednesday rejected arguments that it would encourage government officials to flout similar judicial commands in the future.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.
