New Tucson Sector Chief of CBP

It’s another day on the ranch for Ron Fish, a cattle rancher along the border for nearly 30 years. Fish has about 1,800 acres of land east of the City of Nogales, where most of that land backs up against the border fence.

There’s a new top agent in charge at the Tucson Sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Chief Rudolfo Karisch took over officially on August 20. He has been with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more than 31 years, coming to Arizona from Texas.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, he spoke with the local media for the first time at the Tucson sector headquarters on Swan and Golf Links.

"This is an enormous area compared to where I came from, lots of challenges especially the terrain out here with the mountains but I believe it's important for the community to know what we are doing," said new Tucson Sector Chief Rudolfo Karisch.

Tucson News Now spoke with him about concerns the Nogales border community has.

"The more west you get, they get into more problems with drug runners and illegals in that tearing up their country tearing up the water line and tearing up the fences," said Karisch. "I often say this and it's something that's painful of us to hear but we have the appetite in this country if we want to stop drug flow we have to reduce the appetite for drugs but we throw every available piece of technology - aircraft, and agents whether they be on foot, ATV, or horses to patrol these areas."

Nogales Mayor John Doyle would talk to the chief about community involvement.

"We are trying to see how we can work together for the agents to be more on the community to get their families involved," said Mayor Doyle.

For those whose main concern is border security, Chief Karisch has some plans in place to address that.

"I have liked the operations from some areas because of limitations of where stations are built," said Chief Karisch. "I think we're a little too far from the border. We need to actually get closer, but I will be making those adjustments as we move forward."

