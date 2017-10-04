Tucson police release name of pedestrian killed in Prince Road crash

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Monday, Oct. 2, as 66-year-old David Rhoades.

Officers from Operations Division West and the Tucson Fire Department responded to a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian and a minivan in the 1700 block of east Prince Road on Monday.

EMTs arrived on scene first and rendered aid to Rhoades, sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Investigations Unit detectives continued the investigation and learned that the driver of the minivan had been traveling westbound on Prince Road, when they hit Rhoades. He had been crossing Prince Road from south to north, according to the release and was not in or near a crosswalk when he was struck.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors for the driver of the minivan during the crash. The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued at this time.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.