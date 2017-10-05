Man stabbed, another hit by car, north of downtown (Source: Tucson News Now)

A heavy number of officers swarmed the area north of downtown Tucson after two incidents, in close proximity of each other, happened around the same time.

Around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday night, an adult man was crossing Speedway Boulevard near 7th Avenue when he was hit by a male driver in a white sedan, Tucson Police Sgt. Bob Carpenter explained.

According to Carpenter, the driver didn't see the man, who was not in a crosswalk and in a poorly lit area. The driver stayed on scene and had no signs of impairment.

The man who was struck by the car was taken to Banner UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Roughly 10 to 15 minutes later, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in a nearby alley across the street, near De Anza Park.

Carpenter said the victim and his family were uncooperative with the investigation, but told officers that an unknown man got into an argument with a family member.

One man was stabbed in the abdomen. He was also taken by ambulance to Banner UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet from police about an arrest in the stabbing case.

When asked if the two cases are linked, Sgt. Carpenter said "probably not," but that the department is investigating any possible connection.

