Man stabbed, another hit by car, north of downtown

Mesa police arrested James Rhodes, a Mesa resident, on unrelated charges on Sept. 14. While Rhodes was still in custody on those charges, which have not been disclosed, Chandler detectives file seven count of child molestation against him.
Around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday night, an adult man was crossing Speedway Boulevard near 7th Avenue when he was hit by a male driver in a white sedan, Tucson Police Sgt. Bob Carpenter explained.
According to Casa Grande police, this is not an active-shooter situation. Police said there are four shooting victims, but did not release any further details about them.
Mesa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Alma School Road. Few details were immediately available but the Mesa Police Department said no officers were injured.
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office took the teen into custody without incident, according to a recent tweet.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.
After meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence in longtime CEO James Elrod, the Willis-Knighton Health System Board of Trustees has announced a decision to continue operating the hospital system under his leadership.
The Irmo Police Department has released two composite sketches of a woman wanted in the recent kidnappings of three children in the last week.
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.
