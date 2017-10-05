Arizona Volleyball falls to No. 13 UCLA

The Bruins beat the Wildcats in Tucson for the first time since 2011 (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

Thirteenth-ranked UCLA volleyball ended a six-year drought in McKale Center, sweeping Arizona (25-15, 25-17, 25-20) on Wednesday night.

The victory for the Bruins (10-4, 3-2 Pac-12) was their first in Tucson since 2011 and snapped a three-match losing streak to the Wildcats.

UCLA hit .336 in the match, while holding UA to a .196 clip. Arizona dropped to 0-7 when being outhit in a match.

Paige Whipple led the Wildcats (7-7, 1-4) with nine kills in the match. The freshman, who also had 10 digs, finished one kill shy of a double-double.

The Wildcats face No. 15 USC on Friday in McKale.

You can read more about Wednesday’s match over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.