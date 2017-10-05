Old hotel to become Center of Opportunity for homeless, others

A Tucson foundation is converting a southside hotel into a center to help those in need.

The old Holiday Inn on Palo Verde closed a few months ago, and now it’s being transformed into the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation's Center of Opportunity.

The building will be used to help people who are homeless, newly released from jail, or just down on their luck.

Armando Rios, a representative for the foundation, said the foundation is doing things a little backwards. They purchased the building first, and now they're figuring out what's going to go inside.

Inside has not been touched so it is still a typical hotel inside with a bar, kitchen, ballroom, and much more.

Rios said the foundation is working to have different services in each area, for example mental health services in one room, job training another, and short term or transitional housing in the towers that used to be hotel rooms.

A lot of work still needs to be done and the foundation is still working on securing the organizations that will be housed there.

But once this is finished, it will be a one-stop location for people to go to get the help they need.

“I think the center is going to make them feel like a human being,” said Rios. “When someone is down and out, a lot of times they don't feel like a human being. So the Lopez family is very keen on welfare being one of their focus areas so I think that is what is most exciting. It is going to help those who most need it.”

The Lopez family has had a vision for a center like this for years. When this property came along, they jumped at the chance to buy it.

Rios thinks some services at this center will available in two years. Details are still being developed.

