Local group pushing for legislation as DACA program winds down

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A local group will gather to talk about what the future holds for DACA recipients Thursday, the day of the deadline for “dreamers” to renew their status.

“Keep Tucson Together” will gather at Pueblo High School on the southside to talk to those in the program and their families about current legislation that could potentially replace DACA.

Last month, the White House said it would begin to phase out the program and gave Congress six months to act.

The focus at Thursday’s event will be on the DREAM Act. Similar to DACA, the bill protects immigrants who were illegally brought to the U.S. as children.

Organizers of “Keep Tucson Together” are pushing for a “clean” DREAM Act. Supporters want the bill to pass without strings attached.

Some “Dreamers” are worried they will be used as a bargaining chip for tighter immigration laws.

The DREAM Act has been introduced several times. Each time, it has failed to pass.

Over the summer, a bipartisan group of lawmakers reintroduced the bill. Click here to read it.

The event will take place at Pueblo High School at 5:30 p.m.

