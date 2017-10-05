Local group pushing for legislation as DACA program winds down

A list of the 38 stores in Arizona that will be closed for Thanksgiving Day.
A local group will gather to talk about what the future holds for DACA recipients Thursday, the day of the deadline for “dreamers” to renew their status. “Keep Tucson Together” will gather at Pueblo High School on the southside to talk to those in the program and their families about current legislation that could potentially replace DACA. Last month, the White House said it would begin to phase out the program and gave con...
A Tucson foundation is converting a southside hotel into a center to help those in need. The old Holiday Inn on Palo Verde closed a few months ago, and now it’s being transformed into the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation's Center of Opportunity.
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office took the teen into custody without incident, according to a recent tweet.
Authorities said two men are in the hospital following a crime spree on Tucson's south side that included carjackings, an armed robbery, hostage situation and officer-involved shooting.
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
