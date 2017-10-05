Dozens of stores to close for Thanksgiving Day

More than 75 retailers plan to be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, according to BestBlackFriday.com. Below is a list of the 38 stores in Arizona that will be closed for the holiday. For a full of store closures nationwide click here.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017 List

At Home

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

Party City

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Sam’s Club

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

West Marine

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.