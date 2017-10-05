Dozens of stores to close for Thanksgiving Day - Tucson News Now

Dozens of stores to close for Thanksgiving Day

By Tucson News Now Staff
ARIZONA (Tucson News Now) -

More than 75 retailers plan to be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, according to BestBlackFriday.com. Below is a list of the 38 stores in Arizona that will be closed for the holiday. For a full of store closures nationwide click here.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017 List

  • At Home
  • Burlington
  • Cabela’s
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel
  • DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
  • Ethan Allen
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Music & Arts
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
  • Party City
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply
  • West Marine

