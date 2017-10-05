Dozens of stores to close for Thanksgiving Day

A list of the 38 stores in Arizona that will be closed for Thanksgiving Day.
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office took the teen into custody without incident, according to a recent tweet.
Authorities said two men are in the hospital following a crime spree on Tucson's south side that included carjackings, an armed robbery, hostage situation and officer-involved shooting.
The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Monday, Oct. 2, as 66-year-old David Rhoades.
Chief Rudolfo Karisch took over officially on August 20. He has been with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more than 31 years, coming to Arizona from Texas.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.
Tropical Depression 16 became Tropical Storm Nate early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
