FOUR DEAD: Casa Grande police detain person of interest in homicide

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
CASA GRANDE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Casa Grande police have one person in custody in relation to a homicide investigation involving four victims.

According to police, this is not an active-shooter situation.

Police said there are four victims, but did not release any further details about them.

The incident happened in the 400 block of W. 13th Street.

Stay with Tucson News Now for more on this developing story.

