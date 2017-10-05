FOUR DEAD: Casa Grande police detain person of interest in homicide

Casa Grande police have one person in custody in relation to a homicide investigation involving four victims.

According to police, this is not an active-shooter situation.

Police said there are four victims, but did not release any further details about them.

The incident happened in the 400 block of W. 13th Street.

#CGPD has 1 person of interest in custody. NOT an active shooter situation. 4 victims, all deceased. — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) October 5, 2017

