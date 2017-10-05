Grades released for Sunnyside schools

The Arizona State Board of Education just released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for southern Arizona's second-largest school district, Sunnyside.

It shows how SUSD schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.



Of the 18 schools that were graded:

1 received an "A"

6 received a "B"

6 received a "C”

5 received a "D”

0 scored an "F"

Overall, SUSD earned a C average or a 2.2 GPA.

School officials said the majority of the A through F system is based on the each school’s AzMERIT test scores – as well as proficiency in English language arts, math and science.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for TUSD and Vail schools have been released. Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be available Monday, Oct. 9.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

Elvira Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

Liberty Elementary School

Los Amigos Elementary School

Los Niños Elementary School

Rivera Elementary

Santa Clara Elementary School

Summit View Elementary

C SCHOOLS

Craycroft Elementary School

Desert View High School

Drexel Elementary School

Esperanza Elementary School

Mission Manor Elementary School

Sunnyside High School

D SCHOOLS

Apollo Middle School

Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School

Challenger Middle School

Gallego Intermediate Fire Arts Magnet School

Sierra 2-8 School

