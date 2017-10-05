Grades released for Sunnyside schools - Tucson News Now

Grades released for Sunnyside schools

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona State Board of Education just released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for southern Arizona's second-largest school district, Sunnyside

It shows how SUSD schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.      

Of the 18 schools that were graded:

  • 1 received an "A"
  • 6 received a "B"
  • 6 received a "C”
  • 5 received a "D”
  • 0 scored an "F" 

Overall, SUSD earned a C average or a 2.2 GPA.

School officials said the majority of the A through F system is based on the each school’s AzMERIT test scores – as well as proficiency in English language arts, math and science.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for TUSD and Vail schools have been released. Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be available Monday, Oct. 9.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

  • Elvira Elementary School

B SCHOOLS

  • Liberty Elementary School
  • Los Amigos Elementary School
  • Los Niños Elementary School
  • Rivera Elementary
  • Santa Clara Elementary School
  • Summit View Elementary

C SCHOOLS

  • Craycroft Elementary School
  • Desert View High School
  • Drexel Elementary School
  • Esperanza Elementary School
  • Mission Manor Elementary School
  • Sunnyside High School

D SCHOOLS

  • Apollo Middle School
  • Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School
  • Challenger Middle School
  • Gallego Intermediate Fire Arts Magnet School
  • Sierra 2-8 School

