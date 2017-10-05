Grades released for Sunnyside schools

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve a homicide on the south side.
A Tucson man has been arrested in connection with a homicide on the south side of town earlier this month, city police said.
Some of the applicants are in their 30s and do not want to live in fear the rest of their lives, but also are not sure if they could assimilate in a country they left as children.
The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery at the Washington Federal Bank on Oct. 2.
Savannah Nicole Sanchez, the Tucson woman injured in the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night, is doing better and getting stronger.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kind
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to a Tallassee wife and mother who died during childbirth.
