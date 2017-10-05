Alcalde de Phoenix, Greg Stanton se postulará al Congreso - Tucson News Now

Alcalde de Phoenix, Greg Stanton se postulará al Congreso

Posted by KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
Alcalde de Phoenix, Greg Stanton se prepara para postularse al Congreso, según confirmaron fuentes el jueves.

En un previo reporte, el ex alcalde de Phoenix, Phil Gordon, confirmó a ‘Arizona’s Family’ que Stanton está listo para brincar a al Congreso si la Rep. Kyrsten Sinema decide postularse al Senado de EE. UU.

“Sus palabras exactas hacia mí, ‘Estoy escuchando que Kyrsten se va postular para estar en el Senado, si lo hace, yo me postulare al Congreso””, dijo Gordon, describiendo una reciente conversación con Stanton.

Dado que Sinema, una Democrata, se postulará a la oficina superior, abriría el distrito 9 del Congreso de Arizona, que cubre el éste de Phoenix y las franjas de ‘East Valley y Scottsdale.’

