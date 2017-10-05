Grades released for Vail schools - Tucson News Now

Grades released for Vail schools

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona State Board of Education just released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for the Vail School District

It shows how VSD schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

Of the 19 schools that were graded:

  • 14 received an "A"
  • 5 received a "B"
  • 0 received a "C”
  • 0 received a "D”
  • 0 scored an "F" 

Overall, VSD earned an A average or a 3.7 GPA.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for TUSD and Sunnyside schools have been released. Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be available Monday, Oct. 9.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

  • Acacia Elementary School
  • Copper Ridge Elementary School
  • Corona Foothills Middle School
  • Desert Sky Middle School
  • Empire High School
  • Esmond Station School K-8
  • Mesquite Elementary School
  • Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School
  • Old Vail Middle School
  • Rincon Vista Middle School
  • Senita Valley Elementary School
  • Sycamore Elementary School
  • VAHS K-8
  • VAHS 9-12

B SCHOOLS

  • Andrada High School
  • Cienega High School
  • Civano Community School
  • Cottonwood Elementary School
  • Desert Willow Elementary School

