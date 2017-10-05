Grades released for Vail schools

The Arizona State Board of Education just released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for the Vail School District.

It shows how VSD schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

Of the 19 schools that were graded:

14 received an "A"

5 received a "B"

0 received a "C”

0 received a "D”

0 scored an "F"

Overall, VSD earned an A average or a 3.7 GPA.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for TUSD and Sunnyside schools have been released. Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be available Monday, Oct. 9.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

Acacia Elementary School

Copper Ridge Elementary School

Corona Foothills Middle School

Desert Sky Middle School

Empire High School

Esmond Station School K-8

Mesquite Elementary School

Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School

Old Vail Middle School

Rincon Vista Middle School

Senita Valley Elementary School

Sycamore Elementary School

VAHS K-8

VAHS 9-12

B SCHOOLS

Andrada High School

Cienega High School

Civano Community School

Cottonwood Elementary School

Desert Willow Elementary School

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.