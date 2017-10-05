WATCH: Thursday Night GameTime from Casino Del Sol

Live video from Tucson News Now is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Tucson News Now is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The NFL returns to CBS tonight with Thursday Night Football.

Starting at 4:15 p.m., KOLD Sports Director Damien Alameda will be live from Casino Del Sol for our live pregame show.

You can watch Thursday Night GameTime on KOLD News 13, online HERE or on the Tucson News Now Facebook page.

Starting at 5 p.m., Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will take on Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Bucs. You can watch it on KOLD News 13.

Tonight's matchup is the second of five straight Thursday night games for CBS and KOLD News 13.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

• Oct. 12: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

• Oct. 19: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

• Oct. 6: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

