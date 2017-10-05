WATCH: Thursday Night GameTime from Casino Del Sol

Live video from Tucson News Now is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Tucson News Now is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
KOLD News 13 Sports Director Damien Alameda will be live from Casino Del Sol for our live football preview show Thursday Night GameTime.
KOLD News 13 Sports Director Damien Alameda will be live from Casino Del Sol for our live football preview show Thursday Night GameTime.
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.
Wow! What a game! The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies in Wednesday night’s National League wild-card in Phoenix. The final score was 11 to 8.
Wow! What a game! The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies in Wednesday night’s National League wild-card in Phoenix. The final score was 11 to 8.
UA loses their fourth straight match in Pac-12 Conference play.
UA loses their fourth straight match in Pac-12 Conference play.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.
After meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence in longtime CEO James Elrod, the Willis-Knighton Health System Board of Trustees has announced a decision to continue operating the hospital system under his leadership.
After meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence in longtime CEO James Elrod, the Willis-Knighton Health System Board of Trustees has announced a decision to continue operating the hospital system under his leadership.
The Irmo Police Department has released two composite sketches of a woman wanted in the recent kidnappings of three children in the last week.
The Irmo Police Department has released two composite sketches of a woman wanted in the recent kidnappings of three children in the last week.
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.