Update: Tucson woman injured in Las Vegas shooting talking again, taken off life support

Melissa Sanchez, mother of Savannah Nicole Sanchez, a victim in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Tucson woman injured in the Las Vegas shooting is talking again and has been taken off life support, according to her family.

Melissa Sanchez told Tucson News Now's Craig Thomas on Monday, Oct. 9, her daughter is "“breathing on her own, which is great.”

Savannah Nicole Sanchez, a Desert View graduate, was one of the more than 500 people injured Sunday night, Oct. 1, in the mass shooting during a music festival.

Melissa said Savannah was enjoying the music festival with friends when she was shot.

"Seeing what I saw is just something a parent, a mother, never wants to see of her daughter," Melissa said. "Your mind is all over the place, you can't even focus on one thought. You don't want to give the scary thoughts any energy; you just want to trade places with your daughter."

Savannah was rushed to the hospital with injuries to her vital organs and was placed on life support.

Savannah grew up in Tucson and graduated from Desert View around 2009 before moving to California for college and pursue a career in photography.

Melissa and Savannah's three younger sisters still live in the Catalina area.

There is a GoFundMe page for the family, to help with medical bills: https://www.gofundme.com/3mqwj7-las-vegas-shooting-victim

