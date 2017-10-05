Help OVPD identify bank robbery suspect

The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery at the Washington Federal Bank on Oct. 2.

OVPD responded around 12:13 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 to the Washington Federal Bank at 8001 North Oracle Road to reports of an armed robbery. According to OVPD the suspect told the teller "this is a robbery" and said he had a gun, he then lifted his shirt and showed a black, semi-automatic handgun, tucked into the waist of his pants.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene on foot, heading south from the bank.

He is described as white, in his 40s with an average build. According to surveillance footage the suspect has shoulder length, black hair, but it is likely a wig. The suspect may also walk with an awkward gate, he was holding a cane, but did not appear to use it.

Anyone with information is asked to call OVPD at (520) 229-4900 or 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.