Apply now to reserve SV library meeting rooms in 2018

The Sierra Vista Public Library is now accepting applications from nonprofit groups seeking to reserve one of the library’s meeting rooms in calendar year 2018 by participating in the early signup process.

To apply, groups must fill out an application and return it to the library by 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. This will enter the groups into a lottery, which will determine the order appointments will be made for early signup day on Friday, Nov. 17. Appointments can be scheduled for an in-person meeting at the library that day or for a meeting over the phone. Groups will be able to make reservations during their appointment.

The large library meeting room will be available most Monday mornings and afternoons, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and Friday afternoons. The small conference room will be available most days and times during the library’s typical operating hours.

Early signup lottery application forms are available at the library or at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “library lottery.” For more information, contact Librarian Susan Abend at (520) 458-4225.

