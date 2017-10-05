2013 Desert View High School graduate latest member of Air Force

U.S. Air Force Airman Robert A. Garcia III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Garcia is the son of Alex D. Garcia and brother of Gio E. Garcia of Tucson, AZ.

He is a 2013 graduate of Desert View High School, Tucson, AZ.

