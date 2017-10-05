Nogales CBP Officers seize $458K in Heroin

Drugs found in the front bumper of a SUV. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Nogales stopped a Tucson man from attempting to smuggle drugs into the U.S. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to a CBP release, officers working the Dennis DeConcini crossing stopped a Saturn SUV, driven by the 28-year-old man, after a CBP canine alerted to the vehicle. They searched the SUV and discovered 26 pounds of heroin hidden inside the front bumper.

The drugs are worth an estimated $458,000, according to a CBP release.

The driver was arrested and now faces charges of narcotics smuggling, he has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Both the drugs and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

