Coach Miller talks basketball not investigation

After more than a week, we are finally hearing from Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Coach Sean Miller.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at Mckale Center, Coach Miller held a news conference. He was joined by Allonzo Trier and Dusan Ristic. The conference lasted a little more than 30 minutes.

Coach Miller opened with a statement that he read from a card. He talked about sticking to his statement that he released earlier this week. He also mentioned that he would only stick to basketball related questions.



Following the Miller news conference. Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke talked with the media for a few minutes. He didn’t go into any details about the FBI investigation of Emanuel “Book” Richardson. He answered as many questions as possible.

Made it to McKale for Head Coach Sean Miller news conference. It's a packed house. It starts in 15 minutes. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/QxWyv2AFCg — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) October 5, 2017

