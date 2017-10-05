Local artist paints mural tribute to Tom Petty

A local artist is bringing American rock musician, Tom Petty, back to life with a giant mural. Petty died on Monday at the age of 66. Artist, Aaron Kibben, used seven cans of spray paint to create a life size image of the rock legend.

It took Kibben three and a half hours to complete. He put the finishing touches on the portrait on Thursday night. Petty is the ninth fallen rock icon Kibben has painted inside this practice space for musicians. He hopes his artwork will inspire others.

“With Tom Petty, he was just somebody that definitely had influence in all of our lives, especially if you’re a classic rock fan,” Kibben said.

WATCH: Local artist, Aaron Kibben puts the finishing touches on his #tribute to rock icon @tompetty @BorderTWNDevils practice space on Stone pic.twitter.com/IosxEIlfOC — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) October 6, 2017

The mural is painted inside Bordertown Devils practice space on Stone Avenue, and is available for the public to come and check out by contacting the band here: https://www.facebook.com/bordertowndevils/

For more information on Aaron Kibben, email him at aaron.kibben@gmail.com.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.