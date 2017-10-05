SILVER Alert issued for missing Arizona man

A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Ron Buck.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation he was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Cornville, in central Arizona.

Buck is described as a white male with gray hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-8, weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt with a fish on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

