Police release name of the victim in fatal hit and run on Campbell Avenue

The Tucson Police Department has identified the man killed in an Oct. 2 hit and run on Campbell Avenue, as 70-year-old Mario Cortes.

According to a TPD news release the investigation is ongoing and detectives are still searching for the driver and a dark-colored vehicle with front-end damage.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and immediately began giving aid to Cortes, he was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Sadly he died from those injuries at the hospital.

TPD detectives with the Traffic Investigations Unit learned that Cortes had been on the southwest side of North Campbell and East Mitchell Street and had been crossing eastbound on Campbell in an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit by the dark colored vehicle.

According to the news release the driver fled the scene, heading north on Campbell and remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can call 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.