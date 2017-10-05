Tucson police arrest second suspect in south side homicide

Officers with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a second suspect in a south side homicide, 30-year-old Adan Jesus Medina has been booked into the Pima County Jail, and is facing 1st degree murder charges.
Mesa police arrested James Rhodes, a Mesa resident, on unrelated charges on Sept. 14. While Rhodes was still in custody on those charges, which have not been disclosed, Chandler detectives file seven count of child molestation against him.
The Tucson Police Department has identified the man killed in an Oct. 2 hit and run on Campbell Avenue, as 70-year-old Mario Cortes.
According to a CBP release, officers working the Dennis DeConcini crossing stopped a Saturn SUV, driven by the 28-year-old man, after a CBP canine alerted to the vehicle.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve a homicide on the south side.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.
Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
