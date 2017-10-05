Tucson police arrest second suspect in south side homicide

Officers with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a second suspect in a south side homicide.

According to a TPD release, 30-year-old Adan Jesus Medina has been booked into the Pima County Jail, and is facing 1st degree murder charges.

Medina's family member, 21-year-old Alexis Noe Medina-Luna was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and also faces murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call 911 or 88-CRIME.

