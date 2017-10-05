Gun store owner: "Panic reaction" prompts bump stocks demand

The National Rifle Association's message has sent some gun owners and enthusiasts into a frenzy.

Bump Fire Stocks have risen in demand overnight, prior to the NRA announcing Thursday that it supports a review to see if the accessory items are in accordance with federal law.

The announcement comes following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, where at least 58 people were killed earlier in the week. The accessory was reportedly used by the shooter.

The rifle attachment is capable of firing 100 rounds in 7 seconds, and turns a semi-automatic weapon into a simulated fully-automatic firearm.

Wayne Semenko, the owner at SnG Tactical on the south side of Tucson, called it the most popular item in the country right now.

"Because somebody said they might not be able to have it, so everybody wants one," he said.

Semenko said he got roughly 80 calls about Bump Fire Stocks on Thursday, alone. But prior to Sunday night's mass shooting, he had only received about 40 calls all year, and he doesn't sell the item.

"As soon as somebody finds out they might not be able to own something, it's a panic reaction - 'I must have it tomorrow.' Just like after Sandy Hook or San Bernardino when they said they were probably going to try to ban the AR-15's and the AK's, the supplies were gone instantly," he said.

But Semenko stated that those proposed regulations that people panic over, rarely ever come to fruition.

It's the manufacturers and retailers that benefit.

Before the Las Vegas massacre, Bump Fire Stocks cost about $99. But Thursday, Semenko informed us that the manufacturer website had shut down sales because of demand. He said he saw private parties asking upwards of $500 for the items.

Until this week, they were relatively unpopular.

"Because it's not an effective accessory for your gun. It's really just a toy," he said. "Just for having fun at the range and getting rid of a lot of ammo. It's not an effective tactical tool. It's nothing the military would ever consider. Nothing that the police would ever consider. It's not a good tactical accessory. It's more of a 'tacti-cool' accessory. It makes a lot of noise, and wastes a lot of ammo."

CBS News reports that Republicans in the Senate are willing to "take a look" at the idea of regulating bump stocks.

Semenko is not in favor gun control. But he also feels these accessories are "unimportant."

"I do feel the 2nd Amendment gives us the right to own firearms. But if something had to fall victim to the left-wing attack on gun rights, this is probably the least amount of damage that could be done to the gun industry."

