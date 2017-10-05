Gun store owner: "Panic reaction" prompts bump stocks demand

Bump Fire Stocks have risen in demand overnight, prior to the NRA announcing Thursday that it supports a review to see if the accessory items are in accordance with federal law.
Officers with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a second suspect in a south side homicide, 30-year-old Adan Jesus Medina has been booked into the Pima County Jail, and is facing 1st degree murder charges.
It took local artist Aaron Kibben three and a half hours to complete. He put the finishing touches on the portrait on Thursday night.
The Tucson Police Department has identified the man killed in an Oct. 2 hit and run on Campbell Avenue, as 70-year-old Mario Cortes.
76-year-old Ron Buck, is described as a white male with gray hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-8, weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt with a fish on it.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.
Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.
