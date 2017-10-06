Tucson for Mexico Earthquake Benefit Concert

A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation.
A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation.
As Mexico continues to pick up the pieces more than two weeks after the powerful earthquake, Tucsonans came together to raise money for the victims.
As Mexico continues to pick up the pieces more than two weeks after the powerful earthquake, Tucsonans came together to raise money for the victims.
76-year-old Ron Buck, has been found according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
76-year-old Ron Buck, has been found according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Bump Fire Stocks have risen in demand overnight, prior to the NRA announcing Thursday that it supports a review to see if the accessory items are in accordance with federal law.
Bump Fire Stocks have risen in demand overnight, prior to the NRA announcing Thursday that it supports a review to see if the accessory items are in accordance with federal law.
Officers with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a second suspect in a south side homicide, 30-year-old Adan Jesus Medina has been booked into the Pima County Jail, and is facing 1st degree murder charges.
Officers with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a second suspect in a south side homicide, 30-year-old Adan Jesus Medina has been booked into the Pima County Jail, and is facing 1st degree murder charges.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.