As Mexico continues to pick up the pieces more than two weeks after a powerful earthquake, Tucsonans came together to raise money for the victims.

The “Tucson for Mexico Earthquake Benefit Concert” took place on Thursday night at 191 Toole, near downtown. Four local musicians and bands took the stage including, Oscar Fuentes, Diluvio AZ, Santa Pachita and Mono sound.

The earthquake on September 19, left more than 350 dead and leveled buildings and roads in the capital city and surrounding areas. 100 percent of the ticket sales and proceeds from the concert will go to three charity groups supporting the relief efforts. Tucson News Now talked to one of the organizers with personal ties to Mexico City.

“I think that given the devastation that happened in Mexico City, some of those places I’ve been to – I know these places. They’re in ruins. 44 buildings fell, so we just want to do what we can and show unity and solidarity,” organizer, Jared Clark, said.

For more information about the charity groups click here: https://tucsonformexico.wixsite.com/mysite

