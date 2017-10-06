Blessing of the Animals at St. Marks

A Blessing of the Animals service will be held on the labyrinth of the Meditation Area (located directly across from the preschool playground).

Well-behaved animals of all kinds, on leashes or in carriers or cages, are welcome to attend! Join in the celebration… feel free to decorate collars, leashes or carriers with bows or flowers (or use your imagination)!

If your animal’s temperament, health or size does not lend itself to attending, you may bring his/her picture to the blessing service instead.

A free-will offering will be taken for the South Florida Wildlife Center, which has been heavily affected by Hurricane Irma.

St. Mark’s is located at 1431 W. Magee Road. (the southwest corner of La Cañada and Magee)

For more information call 520-297-2062, or go online to www.umcstmarks.org

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.