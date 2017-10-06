Worker in after school program facing child molestation charges  - Tucson News Now

Worker in after school program facing child molestation charges

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Shavonne Pilkington (Source: Tucson Police Department) Shavonne Pilkington (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation. 

19-year-old Shavonne Pilkington, has been arrested and is facing one count of child molestation, according to the Tucson Police Department. 

TUSD released the following statement: 

Student safety is of utmost importance at Tucson Unified School District. When we learned of the charges, we acted swiftly to remove the employee and notify Booth-Fickett parents of the arrest. As we noted in the letter to parents, we are cooperating fully with Tucson Police as they investigate this matter.  

Stay with Tucson News Now for further details as they are released. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Worker in after school program facing child molestation charges

    Worker in after school program facing child molestation charges

    Friday, October 6 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-10-06 05:04:31 GMT
    Shavonne Pilkington (Source: Tucson Police Department)Shavonne Pilkington (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation.  

    A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation.  

  • Tucson police arrest second suspect in south side homicide

    Tucson police arrest second suspect in south side homicide

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:22:47 GMT
    Adan Jesus Medina (Source: Tucson Police Department)Adan Jesus Medina (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    Officers with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a second suspect in a south side homicide, 30-year-old Adan Jesus Medina has been booked into the Pima County Jail, and is facing 1st degree murder charges.   

    Officers with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a second suspect in a south side homicide, 30-year-old Adan Jesus Medina has been booked into the Pima County Jail, and is facing 1st degree murder charges.   

  • Former volunteer at Chandler church accused of child molestation

    Former volunteer at Chandler church accused of child molestation

    Thursday, October 5 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-05 22:23:11 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-10-06 01:58:52 GMT
    James Rhodes (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)James Rhodes (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

    Mesa police arrested James Rhodes, a Mesa resident, on unrelated charges on Sept. 14. While Rhodes was still in custody on those charges, which have not been disclosed, Chandler detectives file seven count of child molestation against him.

    Mesa police arrested James Rhodes, a Mesa resident, on unrelated charges on Sept. 14. While Rhodes was still in custody on those charges, which have not been disclosed, Chandler detectives file seven count of child molestation against him.

    •   
Powered by Frankly