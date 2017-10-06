Worker in after school program facing child molestation charges

A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation.

19-year-old Shavonne Pilkington, has been arrested and is facing one count of child molestation, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TUSD released the following statement:

Student safety is of utmost importance at Tucson Unified School District. When we learned of the charges, we acted swiftly to remove the employee and notify Booth-Fickett parents of the arrest. As we noted in the letter to parents, we are cooperating fully with Tucson Police as they investigate this matter.

Stay with Tucson News Now for further details as they are released.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.