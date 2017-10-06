Worker in after school program facing child molestation charges

A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation.
Officers with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a second suspect in a south side homicide, 30-year-old Adan Jesus Medina has been booked into the Pima County Jail, and is facing 1st degree murder charges.
Mesa police arrested James Rhodes, a Mesa resident, on unrelated charges on Sept. 14. While Rhodes was still in custody on those charges, which have not been disclosed, Chandler detectives file seven count of child molestation against him.
The Tucson Police Department has identified the man killed in an Oct. 2 hit and run on Campbell Avenue, as 70-year-old Mario Cortes.
According to a CBP release, officers working the Dennis DeConcini crossing stopped a Saturn SUV, driven by the 28-year-old man, after a CBP canine alerted to the vehicle.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.
