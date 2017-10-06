Late penalty gives USC win over Arizona Soccer

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to No. 6 USC on Thursday evening at Mulcahy Stadium.
USC’s Alex Anthony scored on a penalty kick in the 108th minute to take the win.
Lainey Burdett made five saves in the match to help keep the Wildcats level with the powerhouse Trojans through the first 90 minutes.
The Wildcats are back in action at home Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. MST when they host No. 1 UCLA.
David Kelly contributed to this story.
