Authorities: Naked woman attempts to stab fire captain after starting blaze

A naked Tucson woman attempted to cook a cat before starting a kitchen fire and trying to stab a fire captain, authorities said.

The Tucson Fire Department said the incident began early Friday, Oct. 6.

Around 2:20 a.m., the TFD was called to an apartment in the 4300 block of East 29th Street.

The TFD said as firefighters entered the home, a woman came out an tried to stab the captain in the chest.

The captain's coat stopped the blade and he was able to escape unharmed.

The Tucson Police Department arrived as the woman stayed in her doorway and threatened everyone.

The TPD used a stun gun on the woman and she was arrested. Firefighters were able to put out the small stove fire.

The woman has been booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson and animal cruelty.

The cat did not survive, according to the TFD.

