Authorities: Naked woman attempts to stab fire captain after starting blaze

A worker in an after-school program at Booth-Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials after allegations of child molestation.
The JDRF One Walk will work to raise awareness and funding for type 1 diabetes research to help kids. It kicks off Saturday evening at Reid Park.
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.
The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual DATOS report to Tucson business owners Friday morning. The more than 400-page report provides an overview of the Hispanic market in the state of Arizona and what it comes mean for the economic impact for the year ahead.
Just days after the Las Vegas Shooting, security is a top concern for the Dusk Music Festival which takes place Oct. 6 and 7 in Tucson.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.
A man who brought happiness and smiles to children across Arkansas for years has passed away.
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel
