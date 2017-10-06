Authorities: Naked woman tries to cook cat, stab fire captain

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A naked Tucson woman attempted to cook a cat before starting a kitchen fire and trying to stab a fire captain, authorities said.

Police say 41-year-old Ebony Hurndon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, arson of an occupied structure, animal abuse.

The Tucson Fire Department said the incident began early Friday, Oct. 6.

Around 2:20 a.m., the TFD was called to an apartment in the 4300 block of East 29th Street.

The TFD said as firefighters entered the home, Hurndon came out and allegedly tried to stab the captain in the chest.

The captain's coat stopped the blade and he was able to escape unharmed.

The Tucson Police Department arrived as Hurndon stayed in her doorway and threatened everyone.

The TPD used a stun gun on Hurndon and she was arrested. Firefighters were able to put out the small stove fire.

The woman has been booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson and animal cruelty.

The cat did not survive, according to the TFD.

