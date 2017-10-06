Woman tries to stab fire captain as he investigates apartment fire

As Tucson firefighters attempted to enter an apartment where a small fire was burning, a woman met them at the door, and attempted to stab the fire captain.
The conference lasted a little more than 30 minutes. Coach Miller opened with a statement that he read from a card.
A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation.
As Mexico continues to pick up the pieces more than two weeks after the powerful earthquake, Tucsonans came together to raise money for the victims.
76-year-old Ron Buck, has been found according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
Authorities say two people have been killed following a plane crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday evening.
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate was back over the Caribbean Sea and headed the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry early Friday morning.
