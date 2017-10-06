Woman tries to stab fire captain as he investigates apartment fire

As Tucson firefighters attempted to enter an apartment where a small fire was burning, a woman met them at the door, and attempted to stab the fire captain, according to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department.

The release said TFD was called to the scene when a neighbor heard smoke alarms, and saw smoke coming from a downstairs apartment before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

As firefighters tried to enter the apartment to investigate, a woman inside met them at the door, and tried to stab the captain in chest. Thankfully the captain's fire suit protected him from the knife, and he was not injured, TFD said.

TFD said firefighters managed to get away from the woman, and called Tucson police for help.

Police removed the woman, and firefighters then went inside and put out a small fire on the stove top. Fire damage was contained to the stove top, according to TFD.

Fire officials did not provide the location of the fire.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.