Dusk Music Festival reviewing security measures in wake of Las Vegas shooting

Just days after the Las Vegas Shooting, security is a top concern for the Dusk Music Festival which takes place Oct. 6 and 7 in Tucson.

One of the organizers, Steve Stratigouleas, said they are doing everything they can to keep attendees safe.

Five to seven thousand people are expected to attend each day of the two-day festival.

This is the second year for the music festival at the Rillito Downs.

Stratigouleas said they started preparing this festival last year.

They can’t get into all the specifics, but they did say every person who comes out will go through a metal detector.

There will also be uniformed and plain clothes officers plus a private security team.

Stratigouleas said their deepest condolences go out to the victims of the Route 91 shooting. That’s why, there will be a donation booth at the festival.

Read the statement below by the Dusk Music festival Team after the shooting.

