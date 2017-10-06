DATOS report: Latina business owners on the rise in Arizona

The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual DATOS report to Tucson business owners Friday morning.

The more than 400-page report provides an overview of the Hispanic market in the state of Arizona and what it comes mean for the economic impact for the year ahead.

One of the highlights is that the number of Hispanic-owned businesses in continuing to rise.

According to the organization’s data, Hispanics owned 52,000 businesses in 2007. The chamber said that number has jumped more than 100 percent and continues to rise.

Report says # of Hispanic-owned businesses continuing to rise. A lot of those here along 12th Ave. on the #southside. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/kM9wNsfg6t — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) October 6, 2017

The number of businesses owned by latinas has seen a dramatic increase. The chamber of commerce said it believes the reason could be higher graduation rates among latinas.

Erika Pena was born in Sonora and came to the United States at age 21. She studied to become a cosmetologist and then worked as a stylist for 16 years.

Pena said being your own boss is part of the American Dream. Two years ago, she became the owner of a beauty salon where she once worked.

"As a woman, I think you should always have the persistence in your dreams and keep going forward,” she said. “I think that opportunity isn’t only for men. God gives us all capabilities, men or women, so it’s up to us to chase our dreams.”

Researchers also tracked the Hispanic population as consumers.

They say it’s a market that all business owners should be paying attention to because a growing population translates to more purchasing power.

The conference starts at 9 a.m. at Hilton Tucson El Conquistador in Oro Valley. You can read the 2017 DATOS report below.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.