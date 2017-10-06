DATOS report: Latina business owners on the rise in Arizona

The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual DATOS report to Tucson business owners Friday morning. The more than 400-page report provides an overview of the Hispanic market in the state of Arizona and what it comes mean for the economic impact for the year ahead.
The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual DATOS report to Tucson business owners Friday morning. The more than 400-page report provides an overview of the Hispanic market in the state of Arizona and what it comes mean for the economic impact for the year ahead.
Just days after the Las Vegas Shooting, security is a top concern for the Dusk Music Festival which takes place Oct. 6 and 7 in Tucson.
Just days after the Las Vegas Shooting, security is a top concern for the Dusk Music Festival which takes place Oct. 6 and 7 in Tucson.
As Tucson firefighters attempted to enter an apartment where a small fire was burning, a woman met them at the door, and attempted to stab the fire captain.
As Tucson firefighters attempted to enter an apartment where a small fire was burning, a woman met them at the door, and attempted to stab the fire captain.
The conference lasted a little more than 30 minutes. Coach Miller opened with a statement that he read from a card.
The conference lasted a little more than 30 minutes. Coach Miller opened with a statement that he read from a card.
A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation.
A worker in an after school program at Booth Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials, after allegations of child molestation.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.
Walter "Superbubz" Herbert
Walter "Superbubz" Herbert