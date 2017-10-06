Walk at Reid Park to benefit diabetes research

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will walk to fight type 1 diabetes this weekend.

Jaden McClelland and his mother, Whitney, joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about his diabetes diagnosis.

The JDRF One Walk will work to raise awareness and funding for type 1 diabetes research to help kids like Jaden.

It kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Reid Park. Registration begins at 5 p.m.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2z3gQES.

To join Jaden's team and help him raise his goal of $5,000 visit http://bit.ly/2xWYvvt.

