Walk at Reid Park to benefit diabetes research

Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.
The JDRF One Walk will work to raise awareness and funding for type 1 diabetes research to help kids. It kicks off Saturday evening at Reid Park.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not protect transgender people from discrimination at work. That's a reversal of an Obama-era directive.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.
A man who brought happiness and smiles to children across Arkansas for years has passed away.
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel
