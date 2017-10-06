Officials: Large saguaro damaged by multiple blasts from shotgun

Authorities need help to find out who shot a large saguaro cactus multiple times in Saguaro National Park.
According to a CBP release, officers working the Dennis DeConcini crossing stopped a Saturn SUV, driven by the 28-year-old man, after a CBP canine alerted to the vehicle.
Officers with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a second suspect in a recent south-side homicide. 30-year-old Adan Jesus Medina was booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing first-degree murder charges.
A worker in an after-school program at Booth-Fickett Magnet School has been let go by Tucson Unified School District officials after allegations of child molestation.
Mesa police arrested James Rhodes, a Mesa resident, on unrelated charges on Sept. 14. While Rhodes was still in custody on those charges, which have not been disclosed, Chandler detectives file seven count of child molestation against him.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
