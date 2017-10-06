Officials: Large saguaro damaged by multiple blasts from shotgun

This saguaro cactus in the Saguaro National Park was shot multiple times by a vandal. (Source: U.S. National Park Service)

Authorities need help to find out who vandalized a large saguaro at cactus in Saguaro National Park.

Saguaro National Park said a science crew working in the west district discovered the cactus, which appeared to have been damaged by multiple blasts from a shotgun.

"If you can help, please contact us," Saguaro National Park said in a Facebook post. "You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know."

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the U.S. National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009, email nps_isb@nps.gov or go to HERE.

