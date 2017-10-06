Pinal County Sheriff's Office to be featured on "Live PD"

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will be featured on the A&E smash hit "Live PD." (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is set to appear on a hugely popular cable show.

The PCSO announced Friday they will be featured on the A&E show Live PD.

"Get ready to see PCSO's finest on this season of Live PD," the department said in a Facebook post.

The A&E show follows law enforcement agencies across the country live as they respond to calls and handle investigations.

Season 2 is scheduled to debut Friday, Oct. 6.

The action is back. #LivePD returns with all new episodes Friday, October 6 at 9 PM on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/kcSZkisFok — Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) September 26, 2017

