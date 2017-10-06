Pinal County Sheriff's Office to be featured on "Live PD"

The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery at the Washington Federal Bank on Oct. 2.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will be featured on the A&E smash hit "Live PD," will debuts its season season Friday, Oct. 6.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the suspect is 24-year-old Elijah Jamal Lawrence. He remains in critical condition at Banner-University Medical Center.
As Mexico continues to pick up the pieces more than two weeks after a deadly earthquake, Tucsonans came together to raise money for the victims.
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency in the six southern counties ahead of the threat of what is now Tropical Storm Nate. Bryant made the announcement at a media briefing in Gulfport on Friday morning.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has displayed a list of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders. One of the offenders is Dakota Marcus Stewart. He charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, attempted failure to register as a sex offender, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and driving while intoxicated. He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts), and failure to comply with sex offe...
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.
