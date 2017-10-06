Pinal County Sheriff's Office to be featured on "Live PD" - Tucson News Now

Pinal County Sheriff's Office to be featured on "Live PD"

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will be featured on the A&E smash hit "Live PD." (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will be featured on the A&E smash hit "Live PD." (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is set to appear on a hugely popular cable show.

The PCSO announced Friday they will be featured on the A&E show Live PD.

"Get ready to see PCSO's finest on this season of Live PD," the department said in a Facebook post.

The A&E show follows law enforcement agencies across the country live as they respond to calls and handle investigations.

Season 2 is scheduled to debut Friday, Oct. 6.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-10-05 04:16:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-10-05 13:25:49 GMT
    NCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigationNCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigation

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

  • Vegas survivor held stranger for hours after he died at her side

    Vegas survivor held stranger for hours after he died at her side

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 5:33 AM EDT2017-10-04 09:33:09 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-10-04 11:30:49 GMT

    A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.

    A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.

  • GRAPHIC: Mother charged with homicide after son set on fire

    GRAPHIC: Mother charged with homicide after son set on fire

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:22:58 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:22:58 GMT

    If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.

    If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.

    •   
Powered by Frankly