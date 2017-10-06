Dusk Music Festival organizers work to make event safe, protect fans

Week 7 of the high school football team features 18 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
An 18-wheeler hauling construction equipment flipped at the intersection of River and LaCholla Friday night.
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.
Security has been increased at the Dusk Music Festival in Tucson after the mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this week.
Amphi Public School released its school grading on Friday, Oct. 6
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane.
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.
