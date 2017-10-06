Dusk Music Festival organizers work to make event safe, protect fans

Security has been increased at the Dusk Music Festival, which will through Saturday, Oct. 7 at Rillito Park in Tucson.

The promoters of the event, in its second year, said they considered canceling the event following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

But after consulting with local law enforcement and security firms, the decision was made to go ahead.

"We felt like we had a responsibility," said Page Repp, a 25-year Tucson resident and UA grad. "If we cancel all public events and don't lead our lives, we give in to terrorism, we give in to hate."

The promoters added an additional layer of security to reassure the fans they are doing everything they can to insure their safety.

"We have inner security, outer security and another layer," Repp said. "We start a long way away to start securing the site"

Even though the extra security is expensive, the promoters feel it's something that is essential for the 10,000 to 12,000 fans who have bought tickets.

"We have to maintain the security of our guests, our artists and our staff," he said. "I mean there is nothing more important that we do."

