Grades released for Amphi schools

The Arizona State Board of Education just released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for Amphi Public Schools.

It shows how Amphi schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

Of the 16 schools that were graded:

2 received an "A"

6 received a "B"

8 received a "C”

0 received a "D”

0 scored an "F"

Scores were not available for four schools -- Canyon del Oro High, Keeling Elementary, Prince Elementary and Rillito Center.

Overall, Amphi earned an C average or a 2.6 GPA.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for TUSD, Sunnyside and Vail schools have been released. Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be available Monday, Oct. 9.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

Harelson Elementary

La Cima Middle School

B SCHOOLS

Copper Creek Elementary

Coronado K-8 School

Donaldson Elementary

Mesa Verde Elementary

Walker Elementary

Wilson K-8 School

C SCHOOLS

Amphi High School

Amphi Middle School

Cross Middle School

Holaway Elementary

Ironwod Ridge High School

Nash Elementary

Painted Sky Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

