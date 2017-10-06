Grades released for Amphi schools

Amphi Public School released its school grading on Friday, Oct. 6
The Tucson Unified School District released its school grading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
The Sunnyside Unified School District released its school grading on Thursday, Oct. 5.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will be featured on the A&E smash hit "Live PD," will debuts its season season Friday, Oct. 6.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the suspect is 24-year-old Elijah Jamal Lawrence. He remains in critical condition at Banner-University Medical Center.
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
