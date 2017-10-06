Grades released for Amphi schools - Tucson News Now

Grades released for Amphi schools

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona State Board of Education just released the latest A-F Accountability System test results for Amphi Public Schools

It shows how Amphi schools stack up on an A to F grade scale.

Of the 16 schools that were graded:

  • 2 received an "A"
  • 6 received a "B"
  • 8 received a "C”
  • 0 received a "D”
  • 0 scored an "F" 

Scores were not available for four schools -- Canyon del Oro High, Keeling Elementary, Prince Elementary and Rillito Center.

Overall, Amphi earned an C average or a 2.6 GPA.

This is the first release since 2014, when the Arizona Board of Education halted the A-F grading as it switched from AIMS testing to the AzMERIT. You can read more about the new grading system HERE.

Grades for TUSDSunnyside and Vail schools have been released. Grades for other southern Arizona schools will be available Monday, Oct. 9.

Check out how each district and school performed in state testing HERE.

Scoring for alternative and online schools is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

A SCHOOLS

  • Harelson Elementary
  • La Cima Middle School

B SCHOOLS

  • Copper Creek Elementary
  • Coronado K-8 School
  • Donaldson Elementary
  • Mesa Verde Elementary
  • Walker Elementary
  • Wilson K-8 School

C SCHOOLS

  • Amphi High School
  • Amphi Middle School
  • Cross Middle School
  • Holaway Elementary
  • Ironwod Ridge High School
  • Nash Elementary
  • Painted Sky Elementary
  • Rio Vista Elementary

