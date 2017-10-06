18-wheeler flips, closing portion of River and La Cholla - Tucson News Now

18-wheeler flips, closing portion of River and La Cholla

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Northwest Fire) (Source: Northwest Fire)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An 18-wheeler hauling construction equipment flipped near the intersection of River and La Cholla Friday night.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. and portions of the road should be closed for hours.

Northwest Fire said there were no injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area.

