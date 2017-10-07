Seven injured in rollover crash in Pima county

Week 7 of the high school football team featured 18 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Seven people were injured in a crash in Pima County Friday night.
Those who’ve lost a loved one are now stuck in limbo because of a glitch in the state’s new death certificate system that debuted on Monday, Oct. 2.
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a crash in midtown Tucson late Friday, Oct. 6, city police said.
An 18-wheeler hauling construction equipment flipped at the intersection of River and LaCholla Friday night.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.
