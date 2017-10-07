Seven injured in rollover crash in Pima county - Tucson News Now

Seven injured in rollover crash in Pima county

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Seven people were injured in a crash in Pima County Friday night.

Northwest Fire said it happened on Aerie Drive around 10 p.m.

Aerie was closed between Ina and Thornydale roads.

