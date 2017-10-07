OVERTIME: Pueblo muscles out a win over Dorados - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Pueblo muscles out a win over Dorados

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Ruben Rivera scored a pair of touchdowns including one on a go-ahead kickoff return in the 4th quarter to lead Pueblo to a 22-17 home victory over Canyon del Oro.

The Warriors (5-2) had the last laugh in a seesaw affair that began as a defensive struggle early.

Pueblo took a 6-0 lead in the 1st quarter on a five-yard touchdown run by Rivera.

The Dorados rallied to take a 9-6 advantage on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Eidenschink to Jose Cruz in the final minute of the second quarter and a safety by Adrian Maldonado early in the 3rd.

The Warriors regained the lead on a quarterback sneak by Dominick Carillo to start the 4th quarter.

CDO (3-4) lost for a third consecutive game. The Dorados play at Walden Grove in Week 8.

Pueblo travels to Douglas.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly