NCAAVB: Arizona hands No. 15 USC 1st Pac-12 loss

Julia Patterson and the Wildcats snapped their four-match losing streak Friday night with a three-set win over the 15th ranked Women of Troy (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

Arizona swept 15th-ranked USC on Friday night in McKale Center (25-23, 25-17, 26-24), handing the Trojans their first conference loss of 2017.

The Wildcats out-killed (41-35), out-blocked (11-6), out-dug (45-42) and out-hit (.262-.140) the 15th-ranked team in the nation, which had won five straight matches, most recently a sweep of then-No. 6 Washington.

In her first career start, Candice Denny was terrific for Arizona. The freshman needed just 11 swings to pick up a career-high eight kills (.636 hitting) including the match-clinching point in the third set.

The victory kept alive a streak of, now, seven consecutive seasons in which Arizona (8-7, 2-4 Pac-12) has upset either USC or UCLA while they have been ranked. The Cats have now won three consecutive matches vs. the Women of Troy (12-4, 4-1).

The win ended a four-match losing streak in Pac-12 play for UA.

Arizona remains at home next weekend, hosting Utah (Friday) and Colorado (Sunday) in McKale Center.

You can read more about this match over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.