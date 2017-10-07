NCAAVB: Arizona hands No. 15 USC 1st Pac-12 loss

Arizona swept 15th-ranked USC on Friday night in McKale Center (25-23, 25-17, 26-24), handing the Trojans their first conference loss of 2017.
The Wildcats out-killed (41-35), out-blocked (11-6), out-dug (45-42) and out-hit (.262-.140) the 15th-ranked team in the nation, which had won five straight matches, most recently a sweep of then-No. 6 Washington.
In her first career start, Candice Denny was terrific for Arizona. The freshman needed just 11 swings to pick up a career-high eight kills (.636 hitting) including the match-clinching point in the third set.
The victory kept alive a streak of, now, seven consecutive seasons in which Arizona (8-7, 2-4 Pac-12) has upset either USC or UCLA while they have been ranked. The Cats have now won three consecutive matches vs. the Women of Troy (12-4, 4-1).
The win ended a four-match losing streak in Pac-12 play for UA.
Arizona remains at home next weekend, hosting Utah (Friday) and Colorado (Sunday) in McKale Center.
You can read more about this match over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
