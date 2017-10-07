Car hits pedestrians outside London museum; some injured

Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successes
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues wagging
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyond
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.
