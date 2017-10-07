HAPPENING NOW: TPD hosting drive-through car seat inspection event

The Tucson Police Department and SafeKids Pima County are hosting a drive-through car seat inspection on Saturday October 7.

TPD said the free event is going on from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the K-Mart located at 7055 East Broadway Boulevard.

TPD said the event will allow parents and caregivers with car seat installation concerns the chance to have their car seats examined by a certified car seat technician.

