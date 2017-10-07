HAPPENING NOW: TPD hosting drive-through car seat inspection event

The Tucson Police Department and SafeKids Pima County are hosting a drive-through car seat inspection on Saturday October 7.
The Tucson Unified School District released its school grading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
The Vail School District released its school grading on Thursday, Oct. 5.
The Sunnyside Unified School District released its school grading on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Seven people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Pima County Friday night.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.
