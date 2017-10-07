TFD installs over 100 new smoke alarms in Tucson as part of Fire Prevention Week

The Tucson Fire Department kicked off its Fire Prevention Week on Saturday, Oct. 7 by teaming up with volunteers and installing smoke alarms inside homes in Tucson.

TFD, with the help of 30 volunteers, installed about 150 new smoke alarms inside homes at the Vista Del Norte Mobile Estates on Limberlost Drive, according to Capt. Andy Skaggs, public information officer for TFD.

Skaggs said the homes that received the new, "10-year lithium built-in battery technology alarms" were homes that previously had non-working alarms, alarms older than 10 years or no smoke alarms at all.

TFD said they encourage residents to have smoke alarms located in all sleeping areas, hallways and on every level of the home.

The Tucson Fire Department collaborated with Mercy Care Plan, who provided both the funding and volunteers for the event, according to TFD.

TFD said fire prevention week is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of fire safety and urges the community to install working smoke alarms, create a fire escape plan and practice exit drills in the home.

