TFD installs over 100 new smoke alarms in Tucson as part of Fire Prevention Week

The Tucson Fire Department kicked off its fire prevention week on Saturday, Oct. 7 by teaming up with volunteers and installing smoke alarms inside homes in Tucson.
The JDRF One Walk will work to raise awareness and funding for type 1 diabetes research to help kids. It kicks off Saturday evening at Reid Park.
The Tucson Police Department and SafeKids Pima County are hosting a drive-through car seat inspection on Saturday October 7.
The Tucson Unified School District released its school grading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
The Vail School District released its school grading on Thursday, Oct. 5.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.
